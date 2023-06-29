Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) PT Raised to $80.00 at Wedbush

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) had its target price increased by Wedbush from $65.00 to $80.00 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

MU has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com lowered Micron Technology from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Micron Technology from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Micron Technology from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Micron Technology from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Micron Technology from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $71.39.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Micron Technology Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MU opened at $67.07 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $65.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.17 billion, a PE ratio of 48.25 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 2.62. Micron Technology has a 1 year low of $48.43 and a 1 year high of $74.77.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($1.43) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.61) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 3.98% and a net margin of 6.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 56.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Micron Technology will post -5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is 33.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $1,400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 188,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,183,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Richard M. Beyer sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.88, for a total transaction of $239,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 95,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,728,120.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 188,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,183,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,902,320 in the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Micron Technology

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $12,068,000,000. 25 LLC purchased a new stake in Micron Technology during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Micron Technology during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Micron Technology during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC purchased a new stake in Micron Technology during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 80.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Micron Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.