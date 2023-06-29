Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Upgraded to Neutral at Piper Sandler

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Piper Sandler from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a $70.00 price objective on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $45.00. Piper Sandler’s price objective points to a potential upside of 4.37% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. New Street Research increased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Micron Technology from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday. Wedbush upped their target price on Micron Technology from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.90.

Micron Technology Stock Performance

MU stock opened at $67.07 on Thursday. Micron Technology has a 1-year low of $48.43 and a 1-year high of $74.77. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $65.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.35. The firm has a market cap of $73.17 billion, a PE ratio of 48.25 and a beta of 1.39.

Insider Buying and Selling

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($1.43) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.61) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 3.98% and a net margin of 6.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 56.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Micron Technology will post -5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Richard M. Beyer sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.88, for a total transaction of $239,520.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 95,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,728,120.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 188,340 shares in the company, valued at $13,183,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard M. Beyer sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.88, for a total value of $239,520.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 95,660 shares in the company, valued at $5,728,120.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 44,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,902,320. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Micron Technology

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 2.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,911,286 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,770,316,000 after buying an additional 1,074,820 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,348,845 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,225,181,000 after acquiring an additional 253,179 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 15.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,582,772 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,060,946,000 after purchasing an additional 2,308,702 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 0.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,773,859 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $891,455,000 after purchasing an additional 117,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Micron Technology by 59.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,185,790 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $709,006,000 after purchasing an additional 5,274,984 shares in the last quarter. 80.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Micron Technology

(Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Featured Articles

