MicroVision (NASDAQ:MVIS) Stock Price Up 6.9%

MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS – Free Report)’s share price shot up 6.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $3.87 and last traded at $3.87. 1,378,728 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 3,908,585 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.62.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on MicroVision from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th.
MicroVision Price Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $699.02 million, a PE ratio of -11.06 and a beta of 3.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.77 and a 200 day moving average of $2.94.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On MicroVision
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MVIS. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of MicroVision by 88.9% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,522,292 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $9,405,000 after buying an additional 1,657,338 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of MicroVision during the first quarter valued at approximately $7,079,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of MicroVision during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,002,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of MicroVision by 11.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,852,829 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $18,635,000 after buying an additional 501,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of MicroVision during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,281,000. 29.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
MicroVision Company Profile
MicroVision, Inc develops and sells lidar sensors used in automotive safety and autonomous driving applications. Its laser beam scanning technology is based on micro-electrical mechanical systems (MEMS), laser diodes, opto-mechanics, electronics, algorithms, and software. The company also develops micro-display concepts and designs for head-mounted augmented reality (AR) headsets, as well as 1440i MEMS module supporting AR headsets; interactive display solutions for the smart speakers market; and Consumer Lidar used in smart home systems.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than MicroVision
- Micron Technology: A Reversal Is Imminent
- Can Topgolf Callaway Brands Crawl Out of the Bunker and Rally?
- McCormick Rebound Imminent: Executive Transition Complete
- 3 Reasons Boston Beer Stock Could Finally Hop Higher
- Will Xponential Fitness Recover From a Short Seller Knockout?
Receive News & Ratings for MicroVision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroVision and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.