MicroVision (NASDAQ:MVIS) Stock Price Up 6.9%

MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS – Free Report)’s share price shot up 6.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $3.87 and last traded at $3.87. 1,378,728 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 3,908,585 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.62.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on MicroVision from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th.

Get MicroVision alerts:

MicroVision Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $699.02 million, a PE ratio of -11.06 and a beta of 3.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.77 and a 200 day moving average of $2.94.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MicroVision

MicroVision ( NASDAQ:MVIS Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11). The company had revenue of $0.78 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MicroVision, Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MVIS. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of MicroVision by 88.9% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,522,292 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $9,405,000 after buying an additional 1,657,338 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of MicroVision during the first quarter valued at approximately $7,079,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of MicroVision during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,002,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of MicroVision by 11.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,852,829 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $18,635,000 after buying an additional 501,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of MicroVision during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,281,000. 29.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MicroVision Company Profile

(Free Report)

MicroVision, Inc develops and sells lidar sensors used in automotive safety and autonomous driving applications. Its laser beam scanning technology is based on micro-electrical mechanical systems (MEMS), laser diodes, opto-mechanics, electronics, algorithms, and software. The company also develops micro-display concepts and designs for head-mounted augmented reality (AR) headsets, as well as 1440i MEMS module supporting AR headsets; interactive display solutions for the smart speakers market; and Consumer Lidar used in smart home systems.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MicroVision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroVision and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.