MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC Acquires 144 Shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA)

MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA – Free Report) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,006 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PPA. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 97.2% during the 4th quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 584,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,814,000 after acquiring an additional 288,109 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $18,358,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,119,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,749,000 after purchasing an additional 200,569 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $15,654,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 603,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,295,000 after buying an additional 125,531 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF stock traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $83.50. 9,355 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 134,326. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.91 and a beta of 0.98. Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 52-week low of $64.48 and a 52-week high of $83.89. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $80.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.93.

Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Profile

PowerShares Aerospace & Defense Portfolio (Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the SPADE Defense Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a group of companies involved in the development, manufacturing, operations and support of the United States defense, homeland security and aerospace operations.

