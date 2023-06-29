MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC Boosts Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 156,396 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF makes up 7.5% of MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $22,618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,772,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,086,578,000 after acquiring an additional 1,474,149 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,938,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,686,355,000 after purchasing an additional 2,326,405 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 104,839.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,956,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,123,859,000 after purchasing an additional 7,948,942 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 6,306,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,793,000 after purchasing an additional 438,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,650,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,087,000 after purchasing an additional 632,218 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA RSP traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $147.96. 1,291,952 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,969,440. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $144.89. The company has a market capitalization of $34.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52-week low of $124.92 and a 52-week high of $155.71.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

