MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Position in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS)

MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS – Free Report) by 16.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,059 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 716 shares during the quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF were worth $257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FTLS. Morgan Stanley grew its position in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 46.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,599,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,177,000 after buying an additional 504,457 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $19,606,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF during the third quarter worth about $19,508,000. Sweet Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF during the first quarter worth about $8,965,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its position in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 40.5% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 395,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,332,000 after buying an additional 114,076 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF Stock Performance

First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $52.33. 4,265 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,654. First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $46.64 and a 52-week high of $52.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.51. The company has a market cap of $648.89 million, a P/E ratio of 17.39 and a beta of 0.51.

First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF Profile

The First Trust Long\u002FShort Equity ETF (FTLS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long\u002Fshort alternatives. The fund takes both long and short position in US-listed equity with US and foreign exposure. The actively managed funds will typically be 90-100% long and 0-50% short. FTLS was launched on Sep 9, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

See Also

