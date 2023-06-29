MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC Has $1.66 Million Holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 177,216.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,304 shares during the period. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $1,657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 54,554 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,887,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Carlson Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 57,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,975,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 13,333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 8,640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,378 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. 54.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Gold Trust stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $36.15. The stock had a trading volume of 729,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,928,601. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.42. iShares Gold Trust has a 52 week low of $30.69 and a 52 week high of $39.04.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

