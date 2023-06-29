MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB)

MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB – Free Report) by 1,387,050.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 138,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 138,705 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF accounts for approximately 3.2% of MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.62% of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF worth $9,750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ITB. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 8,172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,779 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 15,997 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $969,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,966 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ITB stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $84.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,895,901 shares. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 1.36. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a fifty-two week low of $31.19 and a fifty-two week high of $46.56.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

