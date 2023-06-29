MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC Makes New $463,000 Investment in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $463,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 97.3% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VHT traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $242.29. The company had a trading volume of 33,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 187,416. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $242.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $242.80. The company has a market capitalization of $16.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.73. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 12-month low of $220.50 and a 12-month high of $259.04.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

