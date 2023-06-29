MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC Sells 158 Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,865 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 158 shares during the quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $2,340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 4,027.8% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,486 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.8% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 1,846 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 54,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,294,000 after buying an additional 2,854 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 26,717 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,979,000 after acquiring an additional 6,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $758,000. 72.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ODFL traded up $1.70 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $371.99. The stock had a trading volume of 91,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 803,431. The firm has a market cap of $40.79 billion, a PE ratio of 30.45, a P/E/G ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $318.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $324.33. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a one year low of $240.00 and a one year high of $381.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 37.55% and a net margin of 21.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.60 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 10.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 7th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 6th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is presently 13.16%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ODFL. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $340.00 to $376.00 in a report on Thursday. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $390.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Bank of America upgraded Old Dominion Freight Line from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $331.00 to $391.00 in a report on Tuesday. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $326.00 to $310.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $322.00 to $306.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $338.00.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

