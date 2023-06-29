Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN) Trading Up 3.6%

Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN – Free Report)’s share price was up 3.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$14.66 and last traded at C$14.66. Approximately 238,673 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 81% from the average daily volume of 131,944 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$14.15.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on MI.UN shares. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$17.00 to C$17.50 in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$21.50 to C$22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Raymond James cut shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from C$19.75 to C$18.75 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$19.25 to C$18.50 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$19.81.

Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of C$584.79 million, a PE ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$14.60 and its 200 day moving average is C$15.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.63.

About Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust

Minto Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario to own income-producing multi-residential properties located in urban markets in Canada. The REIT owns a portfolio of high-quality income-producing multi-residential rental properties located in Toronto, Ottawa, Calgary and Edmonton.

