Mitsubishi Electric (OTCMKTS:MIELY) Raised to Buy at The Goldman Sachs Group

Mitsubishi Electric (OTCMKTS:MIELY – Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Mizuho lowered shares of Mitsubishi Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Mitsubishi Electric from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Mitsubishi Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Mitsubishi Electric Stock Up 0.8 %

MIELY stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Thursday, reaching $27.66. 18,530 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,973. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.53 and its 200 day moving average is $23.55. Mitsubishi Electric has a twelve month low of $17.23 and a twelve month high of $29.44.

About Mitsubishi Electric

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells electrical and electronic equipment worldwide. It offers turbine generators, hydraulic turbine generators, nuclear power plant and power electronics equipment, motors, transformers, circuit breakers, gas insulated switchgears, switch controls, surveillance-system control and security systems, transmission and distribution ICT systems, large display devices, locomotive and rolling stock electrical equipment, wireless and wired communications systems, network camera systems, elevators, escalators, building security and management systems, and others.

