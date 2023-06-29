Mkam Etf (MKAM) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 28th

Mkam Etf (NASDAQ:MKAM – Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 27th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 29th will be given a dividend of 0.099 per share on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 28th.
Mkam Etf Trading Down 0.1 %
MKAM stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $25.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200 shares. Mkam Etf has a 1 year low of $24.84 and a 1 year high of $26.04.
Mkam Etf Company Profile
