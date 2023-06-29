Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Receives $301.67 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $301.67.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MSI. StockNews.com downgraded Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $303.00 to $329.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $310.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Motorola Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $300.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

Motorola Solutions Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of MSI opened at $283.54 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $285.90 and a 200 day moving average of $273.12. The company has a market cap of $47.55 billion, a PE ratio of 35.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.93. Motorola Solutions has a 52-week low of $204.55 and a 52-week high of $299.43.

Motorola Solutions Announces Dividend

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 14.63% and a negative return on equity of 1,549.95%. The business’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Motorola Solutions will post 10.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Motorola Solutions news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.13, for a total value of $14,556,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 91,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,738,252.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.13, for a total transaction of $14,556,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 91,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,738,252.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Katherine A. Maher sold 1,933 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.01, for a total value of $558,656.33. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $465,595.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 101,933 shares of company stock valued at $29,642,156 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Motorola Solutions

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MSI. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,651,837 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,281,573,000 after buying an additional 599,327 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,158,494 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,608,781,000 after purchasing an additional 22,604 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Motorola Solutions by 3.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,531,492 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,008,362,000 after purchasing an additional 119,907 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,506,737 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $903,721,000 after buying an additional 464,771 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 32.4% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,775,220 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $621,567,000 after buying an additional 678,694 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.93% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.