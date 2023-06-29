M&T Bank Co. to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $4.23 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (NYSE:MTB)

M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Wedbush decreased their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for M&T Bank in a report released on Monday, June 26th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $4.23 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $4.67. The consensus estimate for M&T Bank’s current full-year earnings is $16.68 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for M&T Bank’s Q2 2024 earnings at $4.11 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $4.43 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $17.55 EPS.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $4.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. M&T Bank had a net margin of 23.20% and a return on equity of 11.97%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.73 earnings per share.

M&T Bank Stock Performance

MTB has been the topic of a number of other reports. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $141.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. UBS Group downgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Argus raised shares of M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on M&T Bank from $212.00 to $159.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on M&T Bank from $160.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, M&T Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.05.

Shares of M&T Bank stock opened at $121.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.79. M&T Bank has a 52 week low of $109.36 and a 52 week high of $193.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $121.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.49.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On M&T Bank

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MTB. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the 1st quarter worth about $306,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in M&T Bank by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 2,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. Aviva PLC grew its stake in M&T Bank by 37.7% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 27,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,649,000 after purchasing an additional 7,503 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of M&T Bank during the 1st quarter worth $626,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in M&T Bank by 60.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 2,260 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at M&T Bank

In other M&T Bank news, CFO Daryl N. Bible purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $120.61 per share, for a total transaction of $1,206,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,206,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Daryl N. Bible purchased 10,000 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $120.61 per share, with a total value of $1,206,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,206,100. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rudina Seseri sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.40, for a total value of $82,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $205,542.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

M&T Bank Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is currently 40.28%.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that offer retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals.

Featured Stories

