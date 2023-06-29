M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) Price Target Lowered to $145.00 at Citigroup

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Citigroup from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered shares of M&T Bank from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $138.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $141.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Argus raised shares of M&T Bank from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $160.05.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

M&T Bank Stock Performance

NYSE:MTB opened at $121.60 on Monday. M&T Bank has a twelve month low of $109.36 and a twelve month high of $193.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $121.26 and a 200-day moving average of $134.49. The firm has a market cap of $20.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.79.

M&T Bank Dividend Announcement

M&T Bank ( NYSE:MTB Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $4.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. M&T Bank had a net margin of 23.20% and a return on equity of 11.97%. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.73 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that M&T Bank will post 16.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.28%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other M&T Bank news, Director Rudina Seseri sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.40, for a total value of $82,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $205,542.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other M&T Bank news, CFO Daryl N. Bible acquired 10,000 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $120.61 per share, for a total transaction of $1,206,100.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,206,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Rudina Seseri sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.40, for a total value of $82,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,542.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of M&T Bank

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in M&T Bank by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,153,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,811,880,000 after buying an additional 3,945,773 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in M&T Bank during the fourth quarter valued at about $231,022,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in M&T Bank by 71.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,986,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $433,291,000 after buying an additional 1,246,265 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,523,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $801,292,000 after purchasing an additional 875,870 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 77.0% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,778,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $212,612,000 after purchasing an additional 773,810 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

About M&T Bank

(Free Report)

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that offer retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.