MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) Trading Down 0.9%

MTU Aero Engines AG (ETR:MTX – Free Report)’s stock price dropped 0.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as €234.30 ($254.67) and last traded at €235.10 ($255.54). Approximately 138,109 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 23% from the average daily volume of 178,994 shares. The stock had previously closed at €237.30 ($257.93).

MTX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €243.00 ($264.13) target price on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €280.00 ($304.35) target price on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €280.00 ($304.35) price target on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. UBS Group set a €260.00 ($282.61) price target on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Barclays set a €239.00 ($259.78) price target on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research note on Friday, March 31st.

The firm has a market capitalization of $12.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a fifty day moving average price of €230.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €225.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.73.

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and maintains commercial and military aircraft engines, and aero derivative industrial gas turbines in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.

