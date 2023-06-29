MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) Given New $8.00 Price Target at Bank of America

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE – Free Report) had its target price decreased by research analysts at Bank of America from $14.00 to $8.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Bank of America‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 124.09% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on MYTE. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Societe Generale downgraded MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.80.

Get MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. alerts:

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of MYTE stock opened at $3.57 on Thursday. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. has a 12-month low of $3.47 and a 12-month high of $15.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.20 and a 200-day moving average of $7.22. The firm has a market cap of $303.02 million, a P/E ratio of -39.66 and a beta of 1.05.

Institutional Trading of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. ( NYSE:MYTE Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $213.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $236.00 million. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. had a negative net margin of 1.05% and a positive return on equity of 5.34%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MYTE. Natixis purchased a new position in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 1,945.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 5,407 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 1,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in the first quarter worth $137,000. 15.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About MYT Netherlands Parent B.V.

(Free Report)

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V., through its subsidiary, Mytheresa Group GmbH, operates a luxury e-commerce platform for fashion consumers in Germany, the United States, rest of Europe, and internationally. It offers womenswear, menswear, kids wear, and lifestyle products. The company sells clothes, bags, shoes, accessories, and fine jewelry through online and retail stores.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.