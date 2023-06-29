Nascent Biotech, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NBIO) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Nascent Biotech, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NBIOFree Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,400 shares, an increase of 270.3% from the May 31st total of 7,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,044,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Nascent Biotech Stock Performance

Shares of NBIO stock remained flat at $0.05 during trading on Thursday. 52,606 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 315,342. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.09. Nascent Biotech has a 1 year low of $0.03 and a 1 year high of $0.45.

About Nascent Biotech

Nascent Biotech, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of various forms of cancer. It is developing Pritumumab, a drug to treat patients with brain cancer malignancies, such as glioblastoma and malignant astrocytoma, as well as epithelial cancers, including lung, breast, colon, brain, and pancreas cancer.

