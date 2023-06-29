National Bank Financial Cuts MEG Energy (OTCMKTS:MEGEF) Price Target to C$27.00

MEG Energy (OTCMKTS:MEGEF – Free Report) had its target price lowered by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$29.00 to C$27.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on MEGEF. Scotiabank upgraded shares of MEG Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded MEG Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MEG Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.86.

MEG Energy Price Performance

MEGEF traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $15.27. 26,479 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,801. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.42. MEG Energy has a twelve month low of $10.10 and a twelve month high of $17.75.

About MEG Energy

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca oil region of Alberta, Canada. The company develops oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

