National Bank Financial Lowers Tourmaline Oil (OTCMKTS:TRMLF) Price Target to C$75.00

Tourmaline Oil (OTCMKTS:TRMLF – Free Report) had its price target dropped by research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$80.00 to C$75.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. CIBC reduced their target price on Tourmaline Oil from C$80.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Friday, April 14th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$112.00 to C$102.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$77.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th.

Tourmaline Oil Trading Down 2.4 %

OTCMKTS TRMLF traded down $1.12 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $45.93. 15,878 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,537. Tourmaline Oil has a 1 year low of $38.00 and a 1 year high of $63.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.29.

Tourmaline Oil Company Profile

Tourmaline Oil Corp. explores for and develops oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

