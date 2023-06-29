National Bankshares Raises Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD) Price Target to C$74.00

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD – Free Report) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at National Bankshares from C$71.00 to C$74.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 9.08% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on ATD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$54.00 to C$66.00 in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$71.00 to C$74.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$74.00 to C$76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$85.00 to C$87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$73.00 to C$76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$73.08.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Stock Performance

ATD stock traded down C$0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$67.84. The company had a trading volume of 657,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,305,625. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$66.27 and a 200 day moving average price of C$64.27. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a fifty-two week low of C$49.58 and a fifty-two week high of C$68.90. The firm has a market capitalization of C$66.57 billion, a PE ratio of 18.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.92.

About Alimentation Couche-Tard

Alimentation Couche-Tard ( TSE:ATD Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 27th. The company reported C$0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.60 by C$0.36. Alimentation Couche-Tard had a return on equity of 23.28% and a net margin of 4.02%. The business had revenue of C$22.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$20.97 billion. Analysts anticipate that Alimentation Couche-Tard will post 3.8010061 earnings per share for the current year.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores in North America, Europe, and Asia, as well as stores operated under the Circle K banner in Cambodia, Egypt, Guam, Guatemala, Honduras, Indonesia, Jamaica, Macau, Mexico, New Zealand, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, and Vietnam.

