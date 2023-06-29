National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI – Free Report) in a report published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Separately, Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of National CineMedia to $3.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, National CineMedia has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $2.00.

National CineMedia Stock Up 11.5 %

NCMI opened at $0.35 on Friday. National CineMedia has a 1-year low of $0.10 and a 1-year high of $1.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.27.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On National CineMedia

National CineMedia ( NASDAQ:NCMI Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The business services provider reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $34.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.10 million. On average, equities analysts expect that National CineMedia will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NCMI. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in National CineMedia by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,249,868 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,117,000 after purchasing an additional 382,403 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in National CineMedia by 1,126.3% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,336,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 2,146,354 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in National CineMedia by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,255,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,188,000 after purchasing an additional 35,491 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in National CineMedia by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 504,410 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 54,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in National CineMedia by 4,022.3% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 493,979 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 481,996 shares in the last quarter. 35.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About National CineMedia

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates cinema advertising network in North America. It engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment pre-show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

