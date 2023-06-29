National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC) Shares Acquired by Cardinal Capital Management

Cardinal Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC – Free Report) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,701 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the quarter. Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings in National Research were worth $641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its position in National Research by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 11,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments acquired a new position in National Research during the 4th quarter worth $280,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in National Research by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 115,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,373,000 after purchasing an additional 14,338 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in National Research by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 10,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of National Research by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 2,022 shares during the period. 45.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Jona S. Raasch sold 17,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.43, for a total value of $766,235.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $346,397.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other National Research news, COO Jona S. Raasch sold 17,643 shares of National Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.43, for a total transaction of $766,235.49. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 7,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $346,397.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Amandla Mk Trust sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total value of $40,509.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,404,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $198,239,073.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 147,798 shares of company stock worth $6,646,803. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

National Research Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NRC opened at $43.42 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.88 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.35. National Research Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.10 and a fifty-two week high of $47.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

National Research (NASDAQ:NRC – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $36.47 million for the quarter. National Research had a return on equity of 42.71% and a net margin of 20.20%.

National Research Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. National Research’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.67%.

About National Research

National Research Corporation provides analytics and insights that facilitate measurement and enhancement of the patient and employee experience in the United States and Canada. Its portfolio of subscription-based solutions provides actionable information and analysis to healthcare organizations across a range of mission-critical, constituent-related elements, including patient experience, service recovery, care transitions, health risk assessments, employee engagement, reputation management, and brand loyalty.

