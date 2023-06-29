NEAR Protocol (NEAR) Market Cap Reaches $1.25 Billion

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 29th. One NEAR Protocol coin can now be purchased for $1.35 or 0.00004435 BTC on major exchanges. NEAR Protocol has a total market cap of $1.25 billion and approximately $56.75 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, NEAR Protocol has traded up 1.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.70 or 0.00041664 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.95 or 0.00029369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00013255 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0483 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0551 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000394 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003084 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0353 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000718 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000809 BTC.

About NEAR Protocol

NEAR uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 926,570,499 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol. NEAR Protocol’s official website is near.org. The official message board for NEAR Protocol is near.org/blog.

NEAR Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. NEAR Protocol has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 926,570,499 in circulation. The last known price of NEAR Protocol is 1.35883158 USD and is down -4.58 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 255 active market(s) with $61,790,321.04 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://near.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEAR Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEAR Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NEAR Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

