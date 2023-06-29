Nervos Network Price Down 2.9% This Week (CKB)

Nervos Network (CKB) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 29th. In the last week, Nervos Network has traded down 2.9% against the US dollar. One Nervos Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.0028 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges. Nervos Network has a total market capitalization of $116.09 million and approximately $2.88 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30,517.39 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.77 or 0.00277767 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $242.91 or 0.00795986 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00013302 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $162.06 or 0.00531055 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.03 or 0.00059074 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000440 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003265 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Nervos Network Profile

Nervos Network is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 41,860,023,169 coins and its circulating supply is 41,273,060,646 coins. Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @nervosnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Nervos Network is medium.com/nervosnetwork. The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/nervosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Nervos Network is nervos.org.

Buying and Selling Nervos Network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Nervos Network is an open-source public blockchain ecosystem that aims to solve the biggest challenges facing blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum. Its layer 1 protocol, Nervos CKB, provides a proof of work public blockchain that allows for the secure storage of any crypto-asset, while enabling smart contracts, layer 2 scaling, and a “store of value” crypto-economic design through its native token, CKByte. CKByte is a cryptocurrency that can be used as a secure store of value and a value token behind smart contracts. It also allows users to store, execute, and rent space on the Nervos Blockchain.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nervos Network directly using US dollars.

