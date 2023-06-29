NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST) Hits New 12-Month Low at $17.07

NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST – Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $17.07 and last traded at $17.23, with a volume of 71271 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.19.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NTST. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of NETSTREIT from $22.50 to $21.50 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of NETSTREIT from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $22.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of NETSTREIT in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.94.

NETSTREIT Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.68. The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 114.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.94.

NETSTREIT Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NETSTREIT

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. NETSTREIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 533.33%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NTST. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in NETSTREIT by 65.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,815,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,569,000 after purchasing an additional 2,295,659 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in NETSTREIT by 196.4% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,074,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374,842 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in NETSTREIT by 90.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,417,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,064,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145,367 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in NETSTREIT during the first quarter valued at $17,604,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in NETSTREIT by 542.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 854,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,186,000 after acquiring an additional 721,990 shares during the last quarter.

About NETSTREIT

NETSTREIT is an internally managed real estate investment trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

