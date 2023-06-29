New Hampshire Trust Cuts Stock Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

New Hampshire Trust decreased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 11.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 564 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76 shares during the period. New Hampshire Trust’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 72,588,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,471,432,000 after purchasing an additional 996,990 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,582,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,858,892,000 after buying an additional 168,444 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,839,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,048,338,000 after buying an additional 4,412,664 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 44.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,059,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,411,740,000 after buying an additional 3,691,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,429,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,815,375,000 after buying an additional 364,339 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 205,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.01, for a total transaction of $70,112,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,543,810 shares in the company, valued at $35,071,008,458.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Johna Norton sold 1,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.29, for a total transaction of $731,745.63. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,761 shares in the company, valued at $14,111,094.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 205,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.01, for a total transaction of $70,112,050.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 102,543,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,071,008,458.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,279,783 shares of company stock worth $510,549,964 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

LLY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 12th. SVB Securities lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $410.00 to $458.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $395.00 to $392.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $478.00 to $507.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $430.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $437.90.

Shares of NYSE LLY opened at $458.91 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $435.63 billion, a PE ratio of 72.96, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $430.86 and a 200 day moving average of $375.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.30. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $296.32 and a one year high of $468.53.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.87 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 61.42%. Eli Lilly and Company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.62 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.86%.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

