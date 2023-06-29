New Hampshire Trust Decreases Stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

New Hampshire Trust lowered its stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 9.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 482 shares during the period. New Hampshire Trust’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in O. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 47,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,007,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA raised its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 1,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 10,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.52% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:O opened at $60.16 on Thursday. Realty Income Co. has a 52 week low of $55.50 and a 52 week high of $75.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $60.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $40.50 billion, a PE ratio of 42.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.80.

Realty Income Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a jun 23 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd will be given a $0.2555 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5%. This is an increase from Realty Income’s previous jun 23 dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 215.49%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Realty Income from $71.00 to $71.25 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Realty Income from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Realty Income from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.03.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 12,200 real estate properties primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

