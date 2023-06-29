New Hampshire Trust Has $133,000 Position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

New Hampshire Trust lessened its position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 8.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,208 shares of the company’s stock after selling 208 shares during the period. New Hampshire Trust’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of JCI. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 13,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 12,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 70,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,593,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 23.0% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 7,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 1,418 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 3.5% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 371,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,329,000 after buying an additional 12,648 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on JCI. Barclays cut Johnson Controls International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Johnson Controls International from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on Johnson Controls International in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Johnson Controls International from $69.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.31.

Insider Buying and Selling

Johnson Controls International Stock Down 0.2 %

In related news, VP John Donofrio sold 14,253 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.02, for a total transaction of $898,224.06. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 37,090 shares in the company, valued at $2,337,411.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Olivier Leonetti sold 30,997 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.36, for a total value of $1,932,972.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,757 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,345,566.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:JCI opened at $66.80 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.90. The firm has a market cap of $45.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.23, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.03. Johnson Controls International plc has a 52-week low of $45.52 and a 52-week high of $69.60.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 5.33%. The business had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is a positive change from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 16th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.63%.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

Featured Articles

