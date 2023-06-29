New Hampshire Trust Has $207,000 Position in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

New Hampshire Trust reduced its holdings in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Free Report) by 12.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,177 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 170 shares during the period. New Hampshire Trust’s holdings in Curtiss-Wright were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Covea Finance acquired a new stake in Curtiss-Wright in the 1st quarter valued at $3,613,000. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE increased its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 9,854 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 36.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,261 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $751,000 after buying an additional 1,131 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 40,657 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,166,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 56.5% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 709 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. 81.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Curtiss-Wright Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of CW opened at $177.93 on Thursday. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 52 week low of $125.91 and a 52 week high of $182.55. The firm has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.13 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $168.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $169.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.15.

Curtiss-Wright Increases Dividend

Curtiss-Wright ( NYSE:CW Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The aerospace company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.12. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 16.54%. The firm had revenue of $631.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $585.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 8.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This is a positive change from Curtiss-Wright’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.95%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CW. William Blair began coverage on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a research note on Friday, May 19th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $186.80.

Curtiss-Wright Company Profile

(Free Report)

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

See Also

