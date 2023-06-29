New Hampshire Trust Has $88,000 Stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

New Hampshire Trust trimmed its holdings in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 50.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. New Hampshire Trust’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $88,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its stake in Blackstone by 56.1% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,255 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares in the last quarter. United Bank increased its position in shares of Blackstone by 34.2% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 8,441 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 2,153 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Blackstone by 10.4% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 10,969 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA increased its position in shares of Blackstone by 1.6% during the first quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 18,446 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,341,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in Blackstone by 12.8% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 38,429 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,878,000 after purchasing an additional 4,366 shares during the last quarter. 63.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BX opened at $91.28 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $86.58 and a 200-day moving average of $86.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.45 billion, a PE ratio of 111.32, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Blackstone Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.72 and a 12 month high of $110.89.

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.97. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 12.92% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The firm’s revenue was down 73.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.55 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st were issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. Blackstone’s payout ratio is 400.00%.

In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso bought 45,000 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.47 per share, with a total value of $246,150.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 21,116,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,505,203.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III acquired 10,869,566 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.38 per share, with a total value of $15,000,001.08. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 24,727,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,123,558.08. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso bought 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.47 per share, for a total transaction of $246,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,116,125 shares in the company, valued at $115,505,203.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 10,986,848 shares of company stock valued at $15,646,275 and have sold 3,430,100 shares valued at $43,380,183. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Blackstone from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Blackstone from $111.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Blackstone from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Blackstone from $74.00 to $70.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.70.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

