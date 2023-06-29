New Hampshire Trust Lowers Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

New Hampshire Trust decreased its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,187 shares of the company’s stock after selling 124 shares during the period. New Hampshire Trust’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its position in Kimberly-Clark by 2.4% during the first quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 5,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the first quarter valued at about $17,062,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the first quarter valued at about $220,000. Retirement Guys Formula LLC raised its position in Kimberly-Clark by 2.8% during the first quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC now owns 3,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Kimberly-Clark by 663.4% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 121,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,374,000 after purchasing an additional 106,014 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Kimberly-Clark

In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 3,434 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.26, for a total transaction of $495,388.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,485,455.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 3,434 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.26, for a total transaction of $495,388.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,485,455.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Andrew Drexler sold 7,970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total transaction of $1,156,606.40. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $709,491.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 59,416 shares of company stock worth $8,580,971. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Price Performance

Shares of NYSE KMB opened at $136.96 on Thursday. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a twelve month low of $108.74 and a twelve month high of $147.87. The firm has a market cap of $46.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.45, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $139.80 and a 200 day moving average of $134.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.23.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.35. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 9.75% and a return on equity of 279.42%. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kimberly-Clark Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.82%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KMB has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $123.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $132.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $118.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.45.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

(Free Report)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.