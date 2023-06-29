New Hampshire Trust Lowers Position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

New Hampshire Trust trimmed its stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 26.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,545 shares of the company’s stock after selling 552 shares during the quarter. New Hampshire Trust’s holdings in Clorox were worth $244,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Clorox in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Clorox in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in Clorox in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Financial Avengers Inc. grew its holdings in Clorox by 86.0% in the fourth quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. purchased a new stake in Clorox during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. 79.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CLX opened at $156.91 on Thursday. The Clorox Company has a twelve month low of $124.58 and a twelve month high of $178.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $162.01 and a 200-day moving average of $154.31. The firm has a market cap of $19.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 270.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.30.

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.29. Clorox had a net margin of 1.03% and a return on equity of 114.67%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Clorox from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Clorox from $118.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Clorox from $137.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Clorox in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Clorox from $148.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.54.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

