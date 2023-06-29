New Hampshire Trust Raises Stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

New Hampshire Trust lifted its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Free Report) by 39.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,092 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 1,166 shares during the quarter. New Hampshire Trust’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Abacus Planning Group Inc. purchased a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the first quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,006,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 161.0% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 309,301 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $12,149,000 after purchasing an additional 190,792 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the first quarter valued at approximately $422,000. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the first quarter valued at approximately $200,000. 99.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Stock Down 0.8 %

DENTSPLY SIRONA stock opened at $39.58 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.41. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a one year low of $26.48 and a one year high of $43.24.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Increases Dividend

DENTSPLY SIRONA ( NASDAQ:XRAY Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $978.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $938.16 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a negative net margin of 26.41% and a positive return on equity of 8.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This is a positive change from DENTSPLY SIRONA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.

Insider Activity at DENTSPLY SIRONA

In related news, Director Eric Brandt sold 6,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.17, for a total value of $261,454.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 44,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,893,517.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

XRAY has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $36.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $43.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 17th. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $43.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.13.

About DENTSPLY SIRONA

(Free Report)

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies for professional dental market worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Technologies & Equipment, and Consumables. The Technologies & Equipment segment provides dental equipment, such as treatment centers, imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, and other instruments for dental practitioners and specialists; dental CAD/CAM technologies for dental offices to support various digital dental procedures, including dental restorations; dentist-directed aligner solutions, SureSmile, and direct-to-consumer clear aligner solutions, as well as high frequency vibration technology device; implants; and urology catheters and other healthcare-related consumable products.

Further Reading

