New Hampshire Trust Sells 1,000 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

New Hampshire Trust trimmed its holdings in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 50.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. New Hampshire Trust’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $88,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whalerock Point Partners LLC bought a new stake in Blackstone during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $282,571,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. AXS Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. 63.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Blackstone Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of BX opened at $91.28 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.01. The company has a market capitalization of $64.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Blackstone Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.72 and a 1-year high of $110.89.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.97. Blackstone had a net margin of 12.92% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 73.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st were issued a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 400.00%.

Insider Activity at Blackstone

In related news, insider Multi-Asset Direct Blackstone sold 3,000,000 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total value of $25,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Blackstone news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.32, for a total value of $7,337,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,145,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,875,071.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Multi-Asset Direct Blackstone sold 3,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total transaction of $25,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 10,986,848 shares of company stock worth $15,646,275 and have sold 3,430,100 shares worth $43,380,183. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $98.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Blackstone from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Blackstone from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Blackstone from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.70.

Blackstone Company Profile

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

