New Hampshire Trust Sells 200 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

New Hampshire Trust trimmed its holdings in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,730 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. New Hampshire Trust’s holdings in General Mills were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in shares of General Mills by 4.8% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 22,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of General Mills by 45.3% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,828 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in shares of General Mills by 2.1% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 73,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,955,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of General Mills by 2.3% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 279,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,935,000 after acquiring an additional 6,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of General Mills by 15.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. 76.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get General Mills alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on GIS shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of General Mills in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of General Mills from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $76.00 target price on shares of General Mills in a research report on Friday, March 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of General Mills in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of General Mills from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.76.

General Mills Stock Down 5.2 %

Shares of General Mills stock opened at $76.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.32. General Mills, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.50 and a 1 year high of $90.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $85.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.06. The stock has a market cap of $45.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.57, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.27.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 28th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.05. General Mills had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 24.51%. The company had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Mills Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This is a boost from General Mills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.65%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 4,081 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.32, for a total value of $368,595.92. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,185,088.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 21,734 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total value of $1,866,081.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,083,501.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 4,081 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.32, for a total transaction of $368,595.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,185,088.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 47,341 shares of company stock worth $4,163,978. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

About General Mills

(Free Report)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.