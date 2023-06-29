New Hampshire Trust Sells 222 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

New Hampshire Trust lessened its holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 13.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,481 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 222 shares during the period. New Hampshire Trust’s holdings in Progressive were worth $212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGR. Markel Corp increased its position in Progressive by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 750,750 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $85,578,000 after buying an additional 29,750 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC increased its position in Progressive by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 49,086 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,595,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in Progressive by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,693 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $763,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in Progressive by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 3,081 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Progressive by 103.5% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,022 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $800,000 after buying an additional 3,571 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PGR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their price target on Progressive from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Barclays decreased their price target on Progressive from $123.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Progressive from $159.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Progressive from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $143.00 price target on shares of Progressive in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Progressive currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.87.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Progressive Stock Performance

In other Progressive news, Director Philip Bleser sold 2,000 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.86, for a total value of $279,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,129 shares in the company, valued at $297,761.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Progressive news, insider Steven Broz sold 930 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.79, for a total value of $128,144.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,251 shares in the company, valued at $3,754,915.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Philip Bleser sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.86, for a total value of $279,720.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,761.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 14,930 shares of company stock worth $1,938,465. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PGR stock opened at $131.66 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $131.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.38, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.50. The Progressive Co. has a 12 month low of $109.42 and a 12 month high of $149.87.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 13th. The insurance provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.79). The company had revenue of $14.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.12 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 13.95% and a net margin of 1.64%. Equities research analysts forecast that The Progressive Co. will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

Progressive Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.37%.

Progressive Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Featured Stories

