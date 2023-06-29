New Hampshire Trust Sells 870 Shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

New Hampshire Trust trimmed its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report) by 50.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 870 shares of the company’s stock after selling 870 shares during the period. New Hampshire Trust’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF were worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 13,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 13,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 11,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 4.4% during the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 6,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 69.9% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 729 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ CIBR opened at $44.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a PE ratio of 23.41 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.69. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a 1-year low of $36.03 and a 1-year high of $46.60.

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Cuts Dividend

About First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.053 per share. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 27th.

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Stories

