New Hampshire Trust Sells 875 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

New Hampshire Trust lessened its position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Free Report) by 37.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,475 shares of the company’s stock after selling 875 shares during the period. New Hampshire Trust’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ATVI. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 21,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,756,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 61,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,877,000 after purchasing an additional 5,014 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 62.7% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 1,942 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 58.9% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 122,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,797,000 after buying an additional 45,326 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ATVI. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Activision Blizzard from $81.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. BNP Paribas raised Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Activision Blizzard from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 26th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.53.

Activision Blizzard Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ATVI opened at $83.60 on Thursday. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.94 and a 1 year high of $87.01. The company has a market cap of $65.57 billion, a PE ratio of 35.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 5.15 and a quick ratio of 5.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $79.74 and its 200 day moving average is $78.93.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 22.82%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Activision Blizzard

In other news, Director Peter J. Nolan purchased 13,160 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $75.99 per share, with a total value of $1,000,028.40. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 174,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,281,304.23. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

(Free Report)

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

Featured Articles

