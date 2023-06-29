Newmark Security (LON:NWT) Shares Down 3.7%

Newmark Security plc (LON:NWT – Free Report)’s share price traded down 3.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 48.25 ($0.61) and last traded at GBX 51.50 ($0.65). 37,678 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 294% from the average session volume of 9,553 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 53.50 ($0.68).

The company has a market cap of £5.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 411.54 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 54.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 47.11.

Newmark Security plc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic and physical security systems in the United Kingdom and the United States. It operates in two segments, People and Data Management, and Physical Security Solutions. The People and Data Management segment designs, manufactures, and distributes hardware and software access-control systems; and human capital management hardware for time-and-attendance, shop-floor data collection, and access control systems.

