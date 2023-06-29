Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $4.20

Shares of Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR – Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.20 and traded as high as $5.06. Newpark Resources shares last traded at $5.06, with a volume of 706,642 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Newpark Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 5th.

Newpark Resources Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.21.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Newpark Resources

Newpark Resources ( NYSE:NR Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. Newpark Resources had a negative net margin of 2.11% and a positive return on equity of 4.93%. The firm had revenue of $200.03 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Newpark Resources by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 40,244 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 2,790 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Newpark Resources by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 23,849 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 2,878 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Newpark Resources by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 23,849 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 2,933 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC increased its position in shares of Newpark Resources by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 64,170 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 3,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Newpark Resources by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 706,819 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,587,000 after purchasing an additional 3,675 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.18% of the company’s stock.

About Newpark Resources

Newpark Resources, Inc provides products, rentals, and services primarily to the oil and natural gas exploration and production (E&P) industry. It operates through two segments, Fluids Systems and Industrial Solutions. The Fluids Systems segment provides drilling, completion, and stimulation fluids products and related technical services to customers primarily in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, as well as other countries in the Asia Pacific and Latin America.

Featured Articles

