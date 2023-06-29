Newton One Investments LLC Reduces Position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Newton One Investments LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 46 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 0.3% of Newton One Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Newton One Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IWO opened at $238.09 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $229.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $227.43. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $201.72 and a 1-year high of $248.98.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

