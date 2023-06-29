Newton One Investments LLC Sells 747 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Newton One Investments LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,630 shares of the company’s stock after selling 747 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 2.1% of Newton One Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Newton One Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,531,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MAS Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 16,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,641,000 after buying an additional 863 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 98.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 465,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,030,000 after purchasing an additional 230,835 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 8.6% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 36,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,695,000 after purchasing an additional 2,860 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,726,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 310,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,889,000 after purchasing an additional 2,189 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

VB opened at $195.47 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $44.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $168.65 and a 12 month high of $210.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $188.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $190.68.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.