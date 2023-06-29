Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) Shares Sold by Genesee Capital Advisors LLC

Genesee Capital Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Free Report) by 1.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,648 shares of the company’s stock after selling 105 shares during the period. Nexstar Media Group makes up approximately 0.9% of Genesee Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nexstar Media Group were worth $1,320,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 55.4% in the 4th quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 228.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 196.8% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.44% of the company’s stock.

Nexstar Media Group Price Performance

NASDAQ NXST opened at $166.00 on Thursday. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $148.00 and a 52 week high of $217.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The stock has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $163.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $175.15.

Nexstar Media Group Announces Dividend

Nexstar Media Group ( NASDAQ:NXST Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.84. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 33.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.99 EPS. Nexstar Media Group’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 13.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were given a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.56%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NXST has been the topic of several research reports. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Nexstar Media Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $221.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Thomas Carter sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.25, for a total value of $1,662,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 78,568 shares in the company, valued at $13,061,930. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, COO Thomas Carter sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.25, for a total transaction of $1,662,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 78,568 shares in the company, valued at $13,061,930. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Gary Weitman sold 425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.82, for a total transaction of $67,498.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,161,609.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,443 shares of company stock worth $4,778,645. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

About Nexstar Media Group

(Free Report)

Nexstar Media Group, Inc, a television broadcasting and digital media company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services in the United States. The company offers free programming to television viewing audiences.

