Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT – Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 5,090,621 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 284% from the previous session’s volume of 1,327,403 shares.The stock last traded at $38.94 and had previously closed at $37.13.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NXT. Bank of America lifted their price target on Nextracker from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Nextracker in a research note on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Nextracker in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Nextracker from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Nextracker from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nextracker currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.27.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Nextracker in the first quarter worth approximately $682,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new position in Nextracker in the first quarter worth approximately $1,751,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Nextracker in the first quarter worth $42,403,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Nextracker in the first quarter worth $3,840,000. Finally, Seven Grand Managers LLC purchased a new position in Nextracker in the first quarter worth $3,040,000.

Nextracker Inc, an energy solutions company, provides solar tracker and software solutions for PV projects. It offers Tracking solutions portfolio, which includes NX Horizon for solar power plants; NX Gemini two-in-portrait solar tracker; and NX Horizon-XTR, an all-terrain solar tracker. The company also provides TrueCapture, an intelligent and self-adjusting tracker control system for solar power plants; and NX Navigator, a risk mitigation software.

