Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT – Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 5,090,621 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 284% from the previous session’s volume of 1,327,403 shares.The stock last traded at $38.94 and had previously closed at $37.13.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several brokerages have issued reports on NXT. Bank of America lifted their price target on Nextracker from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Nextracker in a research note on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Nextracker in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Nextracker from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Nextracker from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nextracker currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.27.
Nextracker Stock Performance
The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.36.
Institutional Trading of Nextracker
About Nextracker
Nextracker Inc, an energy solutions company, provides solar tracker and software solutions for PV projects. It offers Tracking solutions portfolio, which includes NX Horizon for solar power plants; NX Gemini two-in-portrait solar tracker; and NX Horizon-XTR, an all-terrain solar tracker. The company also provides TrueCapture, an intelligent and self-adjusting tracker control system for solar power plants; and NX Navigator, a risk mitigation software.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Nextracker
- Micron Technology: A Reversal Is Imminent
- Can Topgolf Callaway Brands Crawl Out of the Bunker and Rally?
- McCormick Rebound Imminent: Executive Transition Complete
- 3 Reasons Boston Beer Stock Could Finally Hop Higher
- Will Xponential Fitness Recover From a Short Seller Knockout?
Receive News & Ratings for Nextracker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nextracker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.