NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE – Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $251.33.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NICE. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on NICE from $260.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of NICE from $250.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. StockNews.com cut shares of NICE from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of NICE in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $244.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of NICE from $277.00 to $278.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NICE. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new position in shares of NICE during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of NICE in the first quarter valued at $32,000. SSI Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NICE in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NICE during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NICE in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 65.98% of the company’s stock.

NICE Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ NICE opened at $206.11 on Friday. NICE has a 52-week low of $164.65 and a 52-week high of $235.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.11. The stock has a market cap of $13.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $202.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $207.01.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The technology company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.46. The company had revenue of $571.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $565.01 million. NICE had a net margin of 12.80% and a return on equity of 12.44%. Analysts expect that NICE will post 6.38 EPS for the current year.

NICE Company Profile

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform; Enlighten, an AI engine for CX that discovers automation opportunities for self-service; digital-entry points solutions that enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connects them using real time AI-based routing.

