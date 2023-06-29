Nickel 28 Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:CONXF) Short Interest Update

Nickel 28 Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:CONXF – Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decrease of 73.3% from the May 31st total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Nickel 28 Capital Stock Down 2.4 %

CONXF traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,797. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.85. Nickel 28 Capital has a fifty-two week low of $0.53 and a fifty-two week high of $1.25.

About Nickel 28 Capital

Nickel 28 Capital Corp. operates as a base metals company. The company holds interest in the Ramu Nickel-Cobalt operation located in Papua New Guinea. It also manages a portfolio of nickel and cobalt royalties on projects in Canada, Australia, and Papua New Guinea. The company was formerly known as Conic Metals Corp.

