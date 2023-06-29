NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Acquired by Ballast Inc.

Ballast Inc. lifted its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,441 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the quarter. Ballast Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Herold Advisors Inc. raised its stake in NIKE by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 34,226 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $4,197,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 36,827 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $4,517,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Kennon Green & Company LLC increased its stake in NIKE by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Kennon Green & Company LLC now owns 3,457 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in NIKE by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 15,202 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,918,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peak Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE during the 1st quarter valued at $1,206,000. 63.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NKE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on NIKE from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on NIKE in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on NIKE from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on NIKE from $145.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on NIKE from $133.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.90.

Insider Buying and Selling

NIKE Stock Performance

In other NIKE news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total transaction of $990,075.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,490,382.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,210 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total transaction of $990,075.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,490,382.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.25, for a total transaction of $13,117,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,376,961 shares in the company, valued at $164,202,599.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 229,492 shares of company stock valued at $27,437,715 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NKE traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $113.77. 1,430,449 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,723,034. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.22 and a 1-year high of $131.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.73. The stock has a market cap of $174.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $115.25 and its 200 day moving average is $119.23.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Monday, June 5th will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 2nd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.19%.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Further Reading

