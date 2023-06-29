NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The footwear maker reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.02), RTT News reports. NIKE had a return on equity of 35.98% and a net margin of 10.82%. The company had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. NIKE’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

NIKE Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:NKE traded up $0.34 during trading on Thursday, reaching $113.37. 8,641,306 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,783,297. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.73. NIKE has a 12-month low of $82.22 and a 12-month high of $131.31. The firm has a market cap of $174.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $115.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.23.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 5th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 2nd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.19%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Transactions at NIKE

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on NIKE from $145.00 to $138.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Wedbush decreased their price target on NIKE from $139.00 to $129.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on NIKE from $132.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Guggenheim raised their target price on NIKE from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on NIKE from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NIKE has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.90.

In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.25, for a total transaction of $13,117,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,376,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $164,202,599.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other NIKE news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,210 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total value of $990,075.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,490,382.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.25, for a total value of $13,117,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,376,961 shares in the company, valued at $164,202,599.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 229,492 shares of company stock worth $27,437,715. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 4.3% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 45,583 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $5,590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,871 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 2.1% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 487,053 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $59,731,000 after purchasing an additional 10,038 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE during the first quarter valued at $113,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE during the first quarter valued at $493,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in NIKE during the first quarter valued at about $136,000. 63.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

